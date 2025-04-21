Stardew Valley Fans Just Got Some Good News in 2025

Since Stardew Valley 1.6 was released last year, there hasn’t been much going on with the farming life sim. This isn’t that surprising considering next year Stardew Valley will turn 10 years old. More than this, it is made by one solo developer, Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone, who is also juggling the active development of his next game, Haunted Chocolatier. That said, Stardew Valley just got a little bit of good news that should go a long way in this drought that is waiting for the next update.

More specifically, taking to social media platform X, ConcernedApe announced that another batch of shows has been added to the upcoming Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons tour, giving more Stardew Valley fans a chance to see the show.

The new shows added in the United States include: Salt Lake City (Utah), Tuscon (Arizona), Mobile (Alabama), San Antonio (Texas), Tulsa (Oklahoma), Charolette (North Carolina), Peoria (Illinois), Rochester (New York), Syracuse (New York), Providence (Rhode Island), Waterbury (Connecticut), Norfolk (Virginia), Salem (Virginia), Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania), Nashville (Tennessee).

There is also a host of shows that have been added to Canada and Asia, all of which can be seen via the image below, alongside the dates for all of the new United States shows mentioned above.

For those unfamiliar with Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons, it is a Stardew Valley concert that features a 35-piece orchestra peforming all of the most memorable music from the game, accompanied by a large screen displaying gameplay footage. Meanwhile, there is also said to be “original content” exclusively curated for the concert in the mix as well.

“Curated by ConcernedApe, Symphony of Seasons is a musical journey from your first day in the valley to your arrival to the summit,” reads an official pitch of the tour. “Watch your farm grow throughout the four seasons, and explore the most memorable locations of the valley: from Pelican Town to the Skull Cavern, from Ginger Island to Calico Desert, from the Submarine to the Wizard’s Tower and much more.”

