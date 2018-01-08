‘Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory’ Adding New Digimon

The Digimon video game series has been steadily adding to its ranks over the years, much like how the anime series has progressed, and the success of the video games has really shown with Namco Bandai’s latest promotion.

Bandai Namco challenged fans of their upcoming release, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory, to retweet one of their tweets 10,000 times. If fans managed this feat by January 5, then they would add a new Digimon to the game at a later date. Of course, the fans came through.

With their tweet reaching over 10,000 retweets as of this writing, fans indeed have gotten a new Digimon. But the actual Digimon is still being kept under wraps, unfortunately. Bandai Namco revealed that they would be adding four Digimon to the game a later date, and released a teaser silhouette.

The four silhouettes tease the additions of Ryudamon, Ginryumon, Hisyarumon, and Ouryumon, and now fans will get a fifth mystery addition thanks to the retweet challenge. The release of these Digimon will be announced at a later date, but they will be part of a free update to reward the passionate fans.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory is the sequel to Bandai Namco’s Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth from 2016. It takes place in the same setting as the first game but follows a new main character, Keisuke Amazwa. When his Eden account is stole in a phishing scam, he’s accused of a crime he didn’t commit. In order to find the culprit, he joins a group of hackers and meets all sorts of new Digimon partners.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory launched on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on December 14 last year, and is due out in the Americas and Europe on January 19.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

