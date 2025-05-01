One Piece Finally Lets Bonney Shine in New Episode

When the Supernovas were first introduced in One Piece, fans were quickly enamored by these new characters’ designs and backstories. Though characters like Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid became prominent figures in the One Piece story, Jewelry Bonney also stood out for being the only female pirate among the group. While manga author Eiichiro Oda hinted at some mystique with Bonney in her early appearances, the character seemingly fell to the wayside post-timeskip. Oda focused on developing most of the other Supernovas, with most taking an active role in the Wano saga. The only Supernovas not in Wano were Capone Bege (who already received attention in Whole Cake Island), Urouge, and Bonney.

Fans hoped Bonney would take center stage in a later arc, which is what Egghead Island is looking like. She has shockingly become a major focal point in the arc, taking almost equal attention away from the Strawhat pirates. Episode 1127 of the anime finally highlights the utility of Bonney’s Devil Fruit powers, showcasing the creativity around her Age-Age Fruit. After being sidelined for so long after her introduction, it’s gratifying to finally see the character come into her own in this recent string of episodes.

Bonney Uses Her Age-Age Fruit on Enemy Marines

Jewelry Bonney’s Devil Fruit powers allow her to change the age of anything she touches and herself. She can make herself age from adult to child with just a thought, and do the same with anyone she touches. Even though the abilities seem straightforward, Episode 1127 reveals how versatile the powers can be. While running through a group of enemy marines, Bonney uses her powers in creative ways that help her against a large number of enemies. She rushes into the conflict as a child, using her small stature to her advantage, confusing her enemies and remaining below their eyesight.

Bonney uses her agility to strike the Marines. Certain marines are cursed with Bonney’s Age-Age powers when she hits them with her pipe, either aging them up to elderly or making them too young to move. The years Bonney takes away or adds to a person are represented by jewels that pop out of the person after Bonney uses her powers on a living person. Bonney is able to outmaneuver the Marines thanks to her size, but she eventually grows into an adult to face another herd of opponents.

Bonney’s Powers are Proof of One Piece’s Creativity

She then uses her capabilities to switch between her young self and older self to her advantage. When captured by one of the marines, Bonney transforms back into a child to escape his grasp. She also uses her powers to age non-living things, rusting a sword with her powers. Bonney’s powers initially appeared to be the least offensive ability among the Supernovas, yet Episode 1127 of One Piece proves how overpowered the Age-Age Fruit is. An earlier fight in the Egghead Island Arc also revealed another side of Bonney’s power with Distorted Future, an ability that allows her to transform herself or other people into a version of themselves from a potential future.

For example, with Distorted Future, Bonney can turn Luffy into an elderly version of himself. She also uses this power to turn herself into a version of herself closer to her father, Bartholomew Kuma, gifting her his build and strength. Bonney’s Distorted Future, alongside the use of her powers in the Marines’ fight, only hints at the tip of the iceberg of her powers. The Age-Age Fruit perfectly exemplifies Oda’s creativity in constructing superpowers, figuring out unique angles to make different abilities feel distinct and inventive. Bonney versus the Marines will ultimately foreshadow her full capabilities later in the One Piece Manga.