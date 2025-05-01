Jujutsu Kaisen Would’ve Been Better If the Creator Listened to One Key Complaint

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular battle shonen manga and anime series in recent times. The manga ended in September 2024, but its popularity hasn’t diminished at all. The volumes are still selling like hotcakes, with more people getting interested in the show than ever. Furthermore, JJK Season 3 is one of the most anticipated returns in the anime medium. Season 3 will adapt the Yuji’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before moving on to the Culling Game Arc. The first two arcs feature the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, the biggest tragedy faced by Japan due to curses. The Disaster Curses and even Sukuna went on a rampage, claiming thousands of lives.

Unfortunately, the Jujutsu world never recovered from it. What followed was constant battles against new and powerful opponents before moving on to the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. The final arc itself is entirely centered around battles, which captured the very essence of the show. However, the more popular the series is, the more complaints fans will have about it. The series is praised for its complex power system and intense fights, but sometimes fans have loftier expectations from a show. Most of the time, the expectations can be quite unreasonable, but fans weren’t wrong when they asked for more character interactions, which is a fair request.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Characters Don’t Interact as Much as They Should

Since Jujutsu Kaisen is mostly about fights, we don’t see character interactions that much. This is especially the case since the Shibuya Incident Arc when the sorcerers are merely focused on taking down the enemy without any kind of breather between the intensity of the show. The early Jujutsu Kaisen arcs had a lot of fun and cute moments, which made fans fall in love with the show. The series builds an impressively strong foundation for its characters, with most of them having really unique personalities and philosophies.

But because the plot moves at such a relentless pace, we miss out on the chance to see them build their relationships normally. As the stakes got higher, we only got to see crumbs of interactions between the fights, which weren’t even enough. Not only that, but the final arc, which lasted for over a year, only had characters talking about battle strategies in the middle of the fight or in the flashbacks. Character interactions are more important than most people realize. While shonen fans love the thrill of the fight, it’s also equally fun to see characters genuinely connect as they joke, argue, and confide in each other. In fact, this could engage the readers more, and even enhance the stakes for them when the fights resume.

It’s easier that way to see them as people, not just “fighters” or “plot devices.” There needs to be several meaningful connections before we understand the depth of what makes them attached to one another. For example, it’s difficult to imagine the depth of brotherhood between Choso and Yuji when the latter had a difficult time accepting him initially. But somewhere along the way, the brothers grew closer. Unfortunately, we missed how the duo’s relationship evolved.

Jujutsu Kaisen Characters Didn’t React to Tragedy as Much as We Expected

Character deaths aren’t only to showcase the strength of the villains, but they also add emotional depth to the show. In most of the series, having characters react to those tragedies makes us feel more connected to the ones suffering. For example, in One Piece, Ace wasn’t a major character in quite the same way as Luffy’s crew members, but his death was heartwrenching because of how it broke Luffy, due largely to their sworn and storied brotherhood. We see the protagonist fall into despair and slowly get back to his feet, honoring his brother’s memory as he becomes stronger for the sake of his crew.

However, Gojo’s death should’ve been one of the most tragic moments in Jujutsu Kaisen, but it failed to hit the mark because the characters didn’t react strongly to his death. Sometimes it’s okay to let the characters cry or despair, even when they’re in the middle of a battle. The thrill of the battle is great, but showing emotions is part of being human, and they had every right to show their sadness. After all, they were there to give Gojo support before the battle, so it’s not like they were heartless enough to not care about him when he died.

Even after his death, only Yuji honored his memory, while the others moved on with their lives without showing a hint of emotion. Worst of all, Megumi had known Gojo since his childhood. Sukuna taking over his body and killing Tsumiki and Gojo should’ve taken a toll on the young sorcerer. However, while we do see Megumi feeling guilty because of his sister, it is as if Gojo’s death didn’t affect him that much. While that may not be the case, the lack of reaction from his end just feels plain. In comparison, Yuji and Yuta seemed to be more attached to their Sensei when they actually knew him for a very short time.