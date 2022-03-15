Digimon’s Original Anime is Finally Getting a Blu-ray Release

Digimon Adventure’s very first season is finally getting an official Blu-ray release! Bandai and Toei Animation recently celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the original Digimon Adventure season with a brand new rebooted take on the series that brought back the eight original DigiDestined for a whole new kind of adventure in a whole new kind of Digital World. While fans loved this new take, it only served to bring back many memories for those fans who were able to check out the first season from over 20 years ago. Soon fans will be able to do that in a much higher quality than before.

Discotek Media has announced that they have officially acquired the license to Digimon Adventure’s first season for a new Blu-ray release. Like many of their other retro offerings, this new Blu-ray will feature a digitally remastered version of that original series that will be available in 1080p for the first time. The first release will include the original English dubbed Digimon: Digital Monsters release that aired on Fox Kids all those years ago with an uncut Japanese release to hit later. Scheduled for a release some time later this year, you can see a special clip highlighting the new changes below:

https://twitter.com/discotekmedia/status/1503565232232312832

As for the Digimon Adventure reboot series, Toei Animation has officially announced it will have an English dubbed release for the new series as well. There has yet to be an official release date or platform set for the new dub as of this writing, but if you wanted to check out the Japanese audio run of the Digimon Adventure reboot you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe the reboot series as such:

“It’s the year 2020. The Network has become something humans can no longer do without in their daily lives. But what humans don’t know is that on the other side of the Network is the Digital World, a realm of light and darkness. Nor are they aware of the Digimon who live there. Fifth grader Taichi Yagami’s mother and little sister Hikari went to Shibuya, and now they’re aboard a runaway train. Taichi hurries to Shibuya to save his mother and sister, but the instant he heads toward the station platform… a strange phenomenon befalls the DigiDestined, and Taichi goes to the Digital World!”

