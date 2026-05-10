Disney+ Drops First Look Trailer for New Original Anime Series Ahead of June Premiere

There’s a cool new animated series coming to Disney+ later this June, and anime fans are going to want to check it out when it hits. Disney+ has increasingly become a major streaming platform for anime releases in the past few years thanks to the , and it’s no surprise given just how increasingly popular anime has become as a medium overall. It’s also allowed creators more space to tap into their anime influences with their own original projects and works as well.

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Dragon Striker has been announced as a new animated series tackled by a notable studio, and it’s got a ton of anime influences and spirit that it’s wearing right on its sleeves. Coming to Disney XD and Hulu on Disney+ later this June, Dragon Striker is hyping up its debut with a first look trailer and poster teasing the kinds of hot sports action that fans are going to get to see in action with the new fantasy series. You can check out the first look at Dragon Striker below.

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Dragon Striker will be coming to Disney XD on June 9th, and then will be made available for streaming with Hulu on Disney+ on June 10th. The series will be running for 11 episodes that will be available all at once with its streaming drop, and introduces fans to a magical fantasy world that has a lot of the spirit of major anime releases. The series is produced by La Chouette Comapagnie (which is also currently working on the Avatar: Seven Havens sequel) together with Disney Television Animation.

Created by Sylvain Dos Santos and Charles Lefebvre, Dragon Striker looks to blend a fantastical hero’s journey with soccer and anime. It’ll feature music composed by Kevin Penkin (who has composed music for anime franchises such as Made in Abyss and The Rising of the Shield Hero), and an opening theme song titled “Power of the Dragon,” written and produced by Cash Callaway and performed by Sarah West. The ending theme is titled “The Very End,” and was written and performed by Kieran Rhodes.

What Is Dragon Striker About?

Courtesy of Disney Television Animation

Dragon Striker stars a main voice cast including Akshay Kumar as Key, Rebecca LaChance as Ssyelle, Yeukayi Ushe as Milo, Waylon Jacobs as Odward, and Evanna Lynch as Ameline. As for what to expect from the show, Disney Television Animation begins to tease it as such, “In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultra-powerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker.”

The synopsis for Dragon Striker continues as such, “Set at Kal Asterock, an elite school for students who possess extraordinary abilities, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As he struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.”

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