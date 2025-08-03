Avatar: Seven Havens Creators Explain New Look for Sequel

The Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise is expanding in a whole new way with another major sequel series, and the creators behind the new sequel revealed why there’s such a new look and style seen with Avatar: Seven Havens. Avatar Studios have kicked off the 20th anniversary of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise’s original premiere with Nickelodeon, and the original creators are now helping to spearhead some major expansions of it all with both a new TV show and theatrical feature film release. And with this new series, fans will be introduced to yet another new kid taking over as the Avatar.

Avatar: Seven Havens is a brand new series set after the events of The Legend of Korra, and introduces a young Earthbender who is the next Avatar after Korra. The first look at this new sequel series was finally revealed to fans during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend, and it surprised fans with how different it look from both of its predecessor series. As franchise creator Bryan Konietzko explained (as reported by IGN), the new look was to help make the sequel feel more like its own project.

Avatar: Seven Havens Creators Explain New Series’ Look

“It’s something totally different,” Konietzko stated about the new look for Avatar: Seven Havens. “We like to change up the style. We like to make each project its own thing. As you can see, it still feels like Avatar, but the world is very different. You’ll have to tune in to find out why.” The creators also explained that they were inspired by 1990s classic anime for the new look too, “You can get a glimpse into the Avatar world and see, definitely very different. More fantasy, otherworldly kind of scenario. We’re pulling in some influences from like Moebius and ’90s anime series…We can’t wait to share it with everybody.”

As for when it’s all going to come out, however, Avatar: Seven Havens has yet to reveal a release date or window as of the time of this writing. Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko return from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra as series creators and executive producers alongside Ethan Spaulding as executive producer and Sehaj Sethi as co-executive producer. The potential voice cast for the newly revealed characters of Pavi, Geet and Jae have yet to be revealed.

What to Know for Avatar: Seven Havens

Avatar: Seven Havens has been confirmed to be 26 episodes in total, and will be spread across the planned releases of Book 1 (13 episodes) and Book 2 (13 episodes). As for what’s coming in the new sequel, it’s teased to be “set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

This post-apocalyptic world raises some major questions about what happened to Korra following the end of her original series, and now a whole new Avatar is going to have to deal with what’s next with only Korra’s power to draw from. It’s certainly going to be an interesting sequel, so fans will need to keep an eye out for its premiere when it hits.

