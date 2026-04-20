Disney+: Everything Coming to the Service in May 2026

Streaming fans, we’ve made it to the end of another month. While there is technically just a bit of April left, May is right on the horizon, bringing with it the first hints of summer as well as new content being added across different streaming platforms. Hulu recently dropped their lineup for the month ahead and now, Disney+ is doing the same. The streamer has released a guide to their upcoming May schedule and there’s a lot to look forward to — especially for Marvel fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

May will see the season finale for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord perfectly timed for May the 4th (if you know, you know), but there’s some big moments for Marvel fans, too. Daredevil: Born Again concludes its critically acclaimed second season this month and the eagerly anticipated The Punisher special arrives on May 12th. Read on for a full look at everything coming to Disney+ in May!

May 1st

The Boss (El Encargado) (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Impuros (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA – Three Episode Premiere

We Bought a Zoo

May 2nd

Hulu: iHeartCountry Festival – Streaming live at 8pm ET

Perfect Crown – New Episode

May 4th

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord – Finale – 2 Episodes

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8pm ET

May 5th

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again – Season 2 – Finale

May 6th

Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

May 8th

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts (Season 1) – Premiere

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes

Perfect Crown – New Episode

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA – New Episode

May 9th

Chibiverse (Season 4) – Three-Episode Premiere

Perfect Crown – New Episode

May 11th

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Season finale streaming live at 8pm ET

Hulu: The Spirit (Complete Series)

May 12th

A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill

Tucci in Italy – Season 2

May 13th

Hey A.J.! – New Episodes

Gold Land – New Episodes

May 15th

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel – New Episodes

Perfect Crown – New Episode

Travis Japan Sumer Vacation!! in the USA – New Episode

May 16th

Perfect Crown – New Episode

May 20th

Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes

Gold Land – New Episodes

May 22nd

BeddyByes (Season 1) – New Episodes

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA – New Episode

May 23rd

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Tailgaters – 7pm ET

May 26th

Sofia the First: Royal Magic

May 27th

Gold Land – New Episode

May 29th

Banana Ball: Animals vs Coconuts – 7pm ET

RoboGogo (Season 2) – New Episodes

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA – New Episode

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!