Disney+: Everything Coming to the Service in May 2026

Streaming fans, we’ve made it to the end of another month. While there is technically just a bit of April left, May is right on the horizon, bringing with it the first hints of summer as well as new content being added across different streaming platforms. Hulu recently dropped their lineup for the month ahead and now, Disney+ is doing the same. The streamer has released a guide to their upcoming May schedule and there’s a lot to look forward to — especially for Marvel fans.
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May will see the season finale for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord perfectly timed for May the 4th (if you know, you know), but there’s some big moments for Marvel fans, too. Daredevil: Born Again concludes its critically acclaimed second season this month and the eagerly anticipated The Punisher special arrives on May 12th. Read on for a full look at everything coming to Disney+ in May!
May 1st
The Boss (El Encargado) (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Impuros (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes
Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA – Three Episode Premiere
We Bought a Zoo
May 2nd
Hulu: iHeartCountry Festival – Streaming live at 8pm ET
Perfect Crown – New Episode
May 4th
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord – Finale – 2 Episodes
American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8pm ET
May 5th
Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again – Season 2 – Finale
May 6th
Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
May 8th
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts (Season 1) – Premiere
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes
Perfect Crown – New Episode
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA – New Episode
May 9th
Chibiverse (Season 4) – Three-Episode Premiere
Perfect Crown – New Episode
May 11th
American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Season finale streaming live at 8pm ET
Hulu: The Spirit (Complete Series)
May 12th
A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill
Tucci in Italy – Season 2
May 13th
Hey A.J.! – New Episodes
Gold Land – New Episodes
May 15th
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel – New Episodes
Perfect Crown – New Episode
Travis Japan Sumer Vacation!! in the USA – New Episode
May 16th
Perfect Crown – New Episode
May 20th
Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes
Gold Land – New Episodes
May 22nd
BeddyByes (Season 1) – New Episodes
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA – New Episode
May 23rd
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Tailgaters – 7pm ET
May 26th
Sofia the First: Royal Magic
May 27th
Gold Land – New Episode
May 29th
Banana Ball: Animals vs Coconuts – 7pm ET
RoboGogo (Season 2) – New Episodes
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA – New Episode
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