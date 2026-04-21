Acclaimed Sports Anime Gets Major Streaming Update Ahead of Sequel Film

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is here with some of the greatest series and films ever. Major platforms have already begun streaming the biggest shows of the season, with Crunchyroll taking the helm with dozens of shows like every other season. However, even though most of the anime released in every season stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu has its own slate of new releases each month. Not all of these series in the lineup are new, but they are unique in every way. Medalist is one of the most famous and acclaimed anime on the platform, which concluded its Season 2 in March this year. The anime announced a sequel film after the Season 2 finale, but the major details have yet to be confirmed.

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While fans await the anime’s return, the official website of Hulu released its May 2026 schedule, including all the series coming to the platform and being removed. While no new anime has been confirmed to be added or removed this month, the platform will begin streaming the English dubbed version of Medalist Season 2 from May 4th. All dubbed episodes are expected to be added on the same day since the anime stopped airing more than a month ago.

What Is Medalist About?

Image Courtesy of Studio ENGI

This heartwarming sports anime is based on the award-winning manga by Tsurumaikada. The story follows Tsukasa Akeuraji, who always dreamed of becoming a famous solo figure skater. Unfortunately, he’s barely scraping by now after starting his career a tad too late. Unable to accomplish the dreams he had as an athlete, he takes on the job of an assistant coach to make ends meet.

However, he is awestruck by the talent of Inori Yuitsuka, a fifth-grade skater with a timid personality. Realizing her potential shouldn’t go to waste, he dedicates himself to training her the best he can, all the while trying to help her gain confidence. The duo strives to one day reach the Olympics so Inori can become a medalist.

When Does The Medalist Movie Come Out?

Image Courtesy of Kadokawa

The upcoming anime film will hit the Japanese theaters in 2027, but it has yet to reveal an exact premiere date. Additionally, there haven’t been any updates on an international release so far. The film will pick up the events right after the end of the TV anime, so we can expect it to follow the canon events in the manga. The second season ends after airing only nine episodes, and the cliffhanger sets up the plot of the upcoming film, leaving room for the story to develop.

Inori’s path to becoming a medalist is by no means easy, yet she continues to strive for the top regardless of the challenges in front of her. The first season of the anime is available to watch on Hulu in both subbed and dubbed, while the second season will release the dubbed episodes in a few days.

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