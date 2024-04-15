Disney's Manga Princess Cafe Announced

Over the decades, Disney has accumulated a ton of princesses. From OGs like Snow White to recent additions like Elsa, the company has a monopoly on all things princess. Now, Disney is celebrating some of its more famous royals with a new event, and Manga Princess Cafe has left fans enamored.

The big Disney event was announced just recently as the company will give five princesses a manga makeover. Belle, Ariel, Snow White, Tiana, and Cinderella are set to join the Manga Princess Cafe when it opens. The cafe collaboration will go live in Tokyo this year, and it looks beyond cute.

(Photo: Disney)

With heart-shaped rice dishes and fruity drinks, this Disney cafe hopes to bring its princesses to life like never before. Of course, fans who visit the cafe will be able to nab some sweet merch. From home goods to stickers and office supplies, Disney is going all in on its manga princesses. So if you want to check out the Manga Princess Cafe, it will open its doors on April 26th before closing June 9th. You can book dining reservations now as Oh My Cafe anticipates the cafe collaboration will be in high demand.

Obviously, this princess makeover has piqued the interest of Disney fans and manga readers alike. The cafe has given some of Disney's most iconic heroines shojo makeovers, but this isn't the first time the company has leaned into manga. In fact, Disney has a long history with the genre. From Beauty & the Beat to Stitch and Frozen, Disney has published a number of manga series through TokyoPop and Viz Media. So hopefully, this cafe event puts those adorable series center stage with readers.

Plus, Disney is expanding its interest in manga outside the realm of adaptations. It is looking ahead to anime as the medium has become a global phenomenon thanks to streaming. Disney+ has invested heavily in anime with exclusive licenses like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and the company has formed partnerships with publishers like Kodansha to develop future titles.

What do you think about this Disney princess update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

HT – Sora News 24