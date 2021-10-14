Disney+ Taps K-Pop Stars Daniel Kang and Jisoo for Original Korean Dramas

Disney+ was not kidding when the service informed consumers is wanted to compete with the likes of Netflix. From Marvel to Star Wars and more, the streaming platform has enough content to keep most anyone happy. Of course, there are a few genres the service hasn’t dove into, and a new report confirms Disney+ is ready to add Korean dramas to its list.

The update comes from Deadline once Disney made a sweeping announcement about its Asia-Pacific projects. The team is working to bring some of Japan and South Korea’s best entertainment to a global audience. And to do so, Disney+ is stepping out with a K-drama starring one of the industry’s top artists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And who might that be? Well, the name Daniel Kang might sound familiar. The K-pop star won the hugely popular Produce 101 reality show in South Korea and helped lead Wanna One before pursuing a solo career.

According to Disney, Kang has signed on to head up the K-drama titled Rookie. This series will mark Kang’s debut as an actor, and it is described as a “coming-of-age romantic series set in Korea’s elite police academy.” At this time, there is no word on who will star alongside Kang, and no release window has been shared at this time either.

This K-drama is Disney’s first step into such original programming, and it will be pursuing other projects within the industry. Disney+ is developing a show titled Moving based on Kang Full’s popular webtoon. Another K-pop star is joining the slate as Jisoo of Blackpink will co-lead Snowdrop with Jung Hae-in. And of course, BlackPink itself will stream its official documentary exclusively on Disney+ to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

These Korean projects will pair with several others from Asia-Pacific including several anime series and live-action dramas from Thailand, China, and more. There is no doubt these additions will broaden Disney’s appeal to audiences both domestic and overseas. So if you happen to love K-dramas, well – you will need to look into Disney+ soon.

What do you think about Disney's plans to tackle Korean dramas? Will you be watching this original series?