Disney+ Announces Twisted Wonderland Anime

Disney+ recently ventured into the medium of anime with one of the company’s biggest franchises, via Star Wars: Visions, and it seems that the anthology experiment must have been a success as the streaming service is beginning to confirm a number of new anime series. One of the biggest new television series that Disney+ has confirmed is based around a mobile game that takes some of the biggest and most classic villains from the company’s past and gives them strange new aesthetics in Twisted Wonderland, which has been confirmed by Disney to be receiving its own anime.

Twisted Wonderland first hit the scene in 2020, introducing players to Night Ravens College, with the story being somewhat similar to the premise of Harry Potter and Hogwarts, as there are seven dormitories involved. With each of these dormitories having a different aesthetic based on different Disney properties, including the likes of The Lion King, Sleeping Beauty, Hercules, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, and more, the villains’ inspiration could definitely be seen with each of the unique characters that made up this mobile rhythm game. Earlier this year, a manga series was released for Twisted Wonderland which explored the universe that will soon be receiving an anime adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney+’s Official Japanese Twitter Account made the announcement that the mobile game would be receiving its own anime adaptation, along with several other planned anime series for the streaming service, taking a dive into the world of villains that the company has established through its animated films:

This is far from the first time that we’ve seen Disney villains incorporated into projects outside of their respective films, with properties such as Kingdom Hearts, Descendants, and many others taking the opportunity to bring back baddies such as Maleficent, Scar, Hades, Ursula, and the various other antagonists from Disney’s past. While Twisted Wonderland might not have the original villains returning, it’s clear that this mobile game is set to take some big steps in the future with the upcoming anime series.

Are you hyped for Disney+’s dive into the medium of anime? What other characters from Disney’s past would you like to see brought into the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Disney villains.