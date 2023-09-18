Does Mortal Kombat 1 Hide a JoJo Reference?

Mortal Kombat 1 is live, and of course, that means the world has been introduced to a new kind of brutality. From mid-fight jabs to finale fatalities, the Mortal Kombat series is back in a big way. And as it turns out, the game has nabbed the attention of the entire anime fandom as fans want to know if the game really features a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure reference.

So does it? Well, you will have to be the judge of that. Mortal Kombat 1 sparked the debate after a clip of Geras went live, and it shows off his so-called Stand.

As you can see below, the clip shows Geras in a green-gold suit going to war against Nitara. The specific reel focuses on Geras as he unleashes a hit on Nitara that utilizes his World Stop ability. This power gives Geras the manipulate time in a type of chronological rebroadcast. He can rewind and replay previous actions before speeding things up again. Plus, Geras is able to interact with others when manipulating time without them even knowing. All of this means Geras can deliver lethal blows without his opponents knowing, and his specific type of time control left anime fans looking to JoJo.

IS THAT A JOJO REFERENCE IN MORTAL KOMBAT 11 ???pic.twitter.com/Jfmj6wJ5Ju — JOL (@Saitamagoated) September 17, 2023

After all, one of the anime's most famous characters is able to manipulate time in this same way thanks to their Stand. Abbacchio is able to move around time thanks to the power of his Stand, Moody Blues. The supernatural power allows Abbacchio and Moody Blues to do excellent detective work since they can trace through time unnoticed. The only difference between Moody Blues compared to Geras is that the Stand cannot fight while manipulating time. But in terms of mechanics, the powers are pretty dang close.

Of course, time-travel abilities are a dime a dozen these days. It isn't unusual to see them, so Geras and Abbacchio could be little more than a coincidence. But given how the JoJo character has been used in games like All-Star Battle R, well – it is worth exploring the tie between him and Geras.

What do you think about this Mortal Kombat debate? Have you checked out the new game...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!