Netflix's DOTA: Dragon's Blood Releases New Trailer and Posters

Netflix has released a new trailer and character posters for the upcoming anime series based on DOTA 2, DOTA: Dragon's Blood! Valve's massively popular DOTA 2 video game franchise is expanding in a brand new way with the help of Netflix as it becomes yet another major franchise getting a huge anime makeover from the streaming platform. Following in the same lines as anime takes on franchises such as Castlevania and Dragon's Dogma, DOTA: Dragon's Blood will be taken on by the animation studio behind animated hits such as The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and more.

To celebrate the upcoming release of DOTA: Dragon's Blood on Netflix later this month, Netflix has released the first full trailer for the new series following the teaser and special announcement video released last month. You can check out this newest trailer in the video above, and get a better look at many of the new characters showing up in the upcoming series with a set of character posters highlighting many of their strengths and personalities below:

DOTA: Dragon's Blood will be officially releasing on the streaming service on March 25th worldwide, and it will run for eight episodes at thirty minutes each. Netflix officially describes the new anime adaptation as such, "The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined."

Ashley Edward Miller (X-Men: First Class, Thor and Black Sails) is set as series showrunner and executive producer (with Ryu Ki Hyun as Co-Executive Producer) for DOTA: Dragon's Blood, and it won't be long before we see this new series in action. But what do you think of this newest look at the upcoming new anime series based on DOTA 2?

Will you be tuning into DOTA: Dragon's Blood when it premieres on Netflix later this year? What are you hoping to see in action with the new anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!