Dr. Stone Ad in Times Square Catches Creator’s Attention

Dr. Stone is one of the biggest anime series launching as part of the Summer 2019 anime season, and Crunchyroll is putting their best foot forward to get as many eyes on the series’ upcoming premiere as possible. This has led to anime making an appearance on one of the most popular advertising sights in the United States, and Dr. Stone has coolly popped up at Times Square in New York City.

This is a pretty big deal for a series on the cusp of its boom, and this awesome display even got the attention of Dr. Stone‘s original creator Riichiro Inagaki. Inagaki shared his love of the billboard on Twitter, and like fans, he can’t believe it’s real!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, Inagaki shared his excitement, “What’s this?! Don’t tell me it’s a fake. Awesome! Thank you stone much!” and took this one forward by mentioning there’s a “wild world” connection with The Lion King, which also has a huge presence in Times Square. This is a surprisingly huge moment for anime in general, as the medium is finally getting big enough to make a presence among other popular movies and television series.

Now the anticipation for Dr. Stone’s July 5th premiere is certainly going to reach a fever pitch! The series is currently listed with 24 episodes for its initial outing, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime series alongside its release in Japan. They describe Dr. Stone as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”

Directed by Shinya Iino for TMS Entertainment, the anime stars Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami (Subaru in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-), Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki (Saitama in One-Punch Man), Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa, Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishio, Gen Sato as Chrome, Manami Numakura as Kohaku, Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro, Ayumu Murase as Ginro, Karin Takahashi as Suika, Reina Ueda as Ruri, Kengo Kawanishi as Gen, and Mugihito as Kaseki.