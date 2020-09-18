One Piece: Episode A Manga Releases First Chapter

✖

Perhaps there is no more emotional scene in the history of One Piece than when Luffy's brother, Ace, gives his life to help his sibling in his goal to achieve his dream to become the king of the pirates, and a spin-off manga series that follows the origin story of the flame wielding swashbuckler who remains one of the most popular characters long after his demise. The manga, created by Dr. Stone mangaka Boichi, definitely shows off the artistic skills of the illustrator, giving fans a closer look into Ace's journey to find the One Piece treasure himself!

In the current Wano Arc taking place in both the pages of the manga and the episodes of the anime, Ace had a role to play in a flashback scene that shows the flame dispersing pirate learning more about the people of this isolated nation and why they so desperately needed his help. With Luffy and the Straw Hats learning more about Ace's vow to help these citizens, they take up his mission and have committed to achieving both Monkey's brother's dream, as well as the dream of Kozuki Oden.

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga shared the news that our first look at One Piece: Episode A has landed via Shonen Jump, giving us an idea of what this side story featuring Ace will look like under the pen of the creator of Dr. Stone, giving the world of the Grand Line a brand new design:

ONE PIECE episode A Chapter 1 by BOICHI and Ryou Ishiyama is now available for free at Shonen Jump+ App.https://t.co/UFppavc3LG pic.twitter.com/4oA3xB33WZ — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) September 15, 2020

The official description for One Piece: Episode A reads as such via Shonen Jump:

"Get the backstory on Luffy's brother Ace in this first of two prose stories that continue the high seas adventure ONE PIECE! This volume contains the origin story of Luffy's adopted brother Ace, and tells of his thrilling quest for the legendary One Piece treasure."

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, has hit the news a lot recently, thanks in part to stating that the series is coming to an end within five years, and while we don't expect Ace to spring back to life, we wouldn't be surprised to see him referenced once again in some form or fashion in the main series.

Will you be reading this side story featuring Luffy's brother? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!