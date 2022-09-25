Dr. Stone Season 3 Shares New Title, Release Window

Dr. Stone has earned its place as one of Shonen Jump's top titles. The manga came to a close last spring with a thrilling finale, and of course, all eyes are now on the anime ahead of season three. After all, the long-awaited release is slated to drop next year, and we have been given a release window at last.

As you may have seen online, a new slew of info regarding Dr. Stone has popped up, and it is all about season three. The reports not only reveal the new season will be subtitled "New World", but it is also expected to drop in April 2023.

Clearly, fans are going to want to gear up for season three as it nears, and you can hardly blame them given how long Dr. Stone has been off the air. Season two wrapped in March 2021, marking the anime's last big outing. A television special dedicated to Ryusui did air earlier this summer as many fans knew. And now, there are just a few months standing between netizens and season three.

If you are not caught up with Dr. Stone just yet, you can watch all of the anime on Crunchyroll right now. You can read up on its official synopsis as follows for more details: "One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind-to kickstart civilization with the power of science!"

Are you excited for Dr. Stone season three to make its big debut? What do you want to see from the comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.