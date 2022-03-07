Dr. Stone Honors Final Chapter With New Promo

Dr. Stone has released a special new promo to help honor the manga’s big finale! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s original manga series came to an end with its newest chapter, and that capped off five years of publication in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series had started its final arc not too long ago as Senku and the newly expanded Kingdom of Science worked together with other minds around the world to fashion a spaceship that would safely get them to the moon. Now that all of that has been successful, the series has officially bid fans goodbye.

With 232 chapters of the manga under its belt, Dr. Stone will soon be releasing Volume 25 of the manga on shelves in Japan. To celebrate not only the next physical release of the series (which picks up a very important piece of the series’ final Stone to Space arc) but the manga’s grand finale as well, Shueisha has released a special new promo for Dr. Stone that shares an emotional look at Senku’s grand overall journey from his humble beginnings in the Stone World to the space faring individual we get to see at the series’ end. Check it out for yourself below:

Dr. Stone’s manga was one of the most unique series running in Shonen Jump as it not only featured a ton of research into real-world sciences and technologies, but much of the time there was no direct antagonist. Even when there was, the series was more about seeing how Senku and the others would use their previous knowledge of science to come up with some kind of new breakthrough that would make their lives easier. That’s what made it so distinct from everything else running in the manga. Not to mention the highly detailed art for series illustrator Boichi.

This was made all the more clear once Senku and the others actually figured out the main villain’s identity, and thus forged a completely unique path to the end than one would expect from any of the other battle focused series in the magazine. With the series now over, fans can’t wait to see what Inagaki and Boichi move onto next in their future projects! But what do you think? How did you feel about Dr. Stone’s ending? How did you like the series’ run overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!