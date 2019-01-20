‘Dragon Ball: A Visual History’ Rights Secured By Viz Media

If you are a lover of all things Dragon Ball, then Viz Media is about to make your fall. The publisher has announced plans to bring a popular Dragon Ball book to the U.S., and it will show off all the best sides of Son Goku.

In a recent release, Viz Media confirmed it will be publishing Dragon Ball: A Visual History. The book debuted in Japan some time ago, but the publisher will be bringing it to English readers in Fall 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, the company has yet to release a pre-order page for the book. Viz Media did post a short blurb about the product that can be read below:

Announcement: Dragon Ball: A Visual History coming Fall 2019. A comprehensive hardcover art book featuring full-color artwork, exclusive creator commentary, and rare sketches from Akira Toriyama’s iconic series! pic.twitter.com/KgL1MgnmTt — VIZ (@VIZMedia) January 17, 2019

“A comprehensive hardcover art book featuring full-color artwork, exclusive creator commentary, and rare sketches from Akira Toriyama’s iconic series!”

In the tweet above, fans can see the cover art first released for Dragon Ball: A Visual History. Viz Media has confirmed it will debut it own “cover design soon”, so fans can look forward to the updated edition this fall.

For those of you who cannot wait for more Dragon Ball, Viz Media has got your hook up on all things Saiyan. While Funimation continues its dub of the Dragon Ball Super anime, the publisher is licensing the series’ manga. For those unaware, the manga has continued beyond the anime’s final ‘Universal Survival’ arc to embark on a new canon story. The first chapter of the ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner’ arc kicked off with the series’ latest chapter, and fans can read those updates free through Viz Media’s website.

So, will you be picking up a copy of this book? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.