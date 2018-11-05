‘Dragon Ball’ Fan-Art Gives ‘Descendants’ Star an Android 18 Makeover

Android 18 is one of the more popular characters in the Dragon Ball franchise, and fans would love to see how she would make the jump to live-action should the franchise ever get another shot at it.

One fan imagined just that with this art depicting Descendants star Dove Cameron as the fan-favorite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Saw this dope picture of @DoveCameron I had to make a Android 18 from it pic.twitter.com/FbmKQ6Nqpn — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 5, 2018

Artist @Bosslogic shared the following edit of Dove Cameron to Twitter stating that making her look like Android 18 had to be done. It’s hard to argue against that logic considering how well Cameron looks as the character. In the Descendants series, Dove Cameron herself plays Mal, daughter of famous Disney villain Maleficent.

She’s already plenty experienced playing a role with a slight edge, so she would have no trouble playing the former villain turned ally later in the series. Android 18’s a fan favorite because of her deadly introduction to the franchise, and through the years has become even more of a standout favorite by turning into one of Goku’s most crucial allies.

Descendants first premiered on the Disney Channel premiered in July 2015. It was a made-for-TV movie exploring the lives of the children of the infamous Disney villains Cruella De Vil, Maleficent, the Evil Queen, and Jafar. A massive success for Disney, the film eventually lead to a sequel, Descendants 2, with 5.3 million viewers tuning into its premiere. A third film in the series is currently in the works for a release in Summer 2019.

You can see more of Android 18 in Dragon Ball Super, which currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too, as the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.