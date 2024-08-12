Dragon Ball Star Toshio Furukawa Shares His Favorite Piccolo Moment

For decades now, Toshio Furukawa has been the authority on all things Piccolo. The voice actor has been with the Namekian since Dragon Ball hit television, and over the years, we have seen Piccolo push his limits. From big reunions to long-awaited transformations, Piccolo has done it all with the help of Furukawa. And not long ago, the Japanese VA took a moment to reveal his favorite Piccolo moment from the Dragon Ball anime.

The revelation comes from Otakuthon as the convention brought Furukawa to the United States as a guest of honor. It was there fans rushed to the actor’s panel in hopes of hearing him buzz about his top roles. It was there Piccolo came up in conversation, and Furukawa admitted his most memorable moment voicing the Namekian came during the early days of

According to Furukawa, he stills looks back on Piccolo’s last stand very fondly. The moment has stuck with the actor over the years because of its ties to Gohan and Piccolo’s own emotional speech. If you have seen Dragon Ball Z episode 28, well – you know the scene we are talking about. Nappa makes his way to Earth during the Vegeta Saga, and he is quick to hunt down Gohan. The boy is off training with Piccolo, and when the trio face off, Nappa proves his immense strength. In a bid to save Gohan from an intense attack, Piccolo jumps in the way to save the boy’s life but at the cost of his own.

The aftermath of the attack is brutal as Dragon Ball Z gives Gohan and Piccolo a few final words. It is there the Namekian admits he came to see Gohan like a son, and of course, this makes Piccolo’s death all the harder. Of course, this is Dragon Ball we are talking about. The fighter is eventually revived, but at the time, Furukawa was incredibly moved by the farewell.

These days, Piccolo and Gohan are still close, so Furukawa must take joy in that special bond. We got to see the characters team up in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and it doesn’t look like Piccolo will be beefing with Gohan anytime soon. It isn’t every day you sacrifice your life for someone, after all. Piccolo has been ride-or-die for Gohan since 1989, and the same goes for Furukawa.

