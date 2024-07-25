Dragon Ball Daima North America Tour Announced

Dragon Ball Daima is gearing up to make its premiere in Japan later this Fall, and Toei Animation and Shueisha have announced that they are kicking off a tour across North America to help celebrate! Dragon Ball will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this year, and the franchise is doing so with a brand new anime making some big shake ups to the franchise as Goku and the others are going through massive changes. Thankfully, it’s not long before we get to see the new anime in action.

Dragon Ball Daima will be premiering this October, and the anime has officially announced that it will start a tour across North America beginning on November 22-24 at the Mall of America in Minnesota, MN before moving to the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, NJ on December 13-15, and then ending at the West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Alberta, CA on February 14-16. The tour is promising fun activities, giveaways and more for fans of the franchise so if you’re in the area you should check it out.

When Is Dragon Ball Daima Coming Out?

Dragon Ball Daima will be releasing some time this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule. It has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this publication (or a concrete release date), but the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation. Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru then adapted Toriyama’s designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervises and writes the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima‘s voice cast announced so far. The story for the new anime is still very much a mystery, but Toriyama originally teased the anime as such, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”