This ‘Dragon Ball’ Mod Imagines The Craziest Saiyan Fusion Ever

Dragon Ball has brought up some interesting fusions in its time, and it seems the series isn’t done with the technique. After the fusion dance popped into Dragon Ball Super: Broly, a wave of what-if combos hit the web, and one mod has brought a fusion to end all fusions to life.

Just, check out the clip below. If you walk away unimpressed, then there is nothing we can do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, a fan known as Renaldo Saiyan shared a video taken of an apparent mod for what looks like Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The video game has been out for awhile and modded plenty, but this one imagines a new breed of fusion.

This is the wish of

SUPER DRAGONBALL HEROES ! ♡ pic.twitter.com/ko9tpOAKDw — Rénaldo | サイヤ人. (@Renaldo_Saiyan) March 24, 2019

If you watch, the clip is all about the ideal fusion dance between Gogeta and Vegito. It all begins with Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta standing beside Ultra Instinct Vegito. The pair are facing off with a version of Zamasu, but fans care more about this mod’s take on the much-gossiped fusion.

The fusion dance is a little misaligned, leaving fans to wonder why the pair didn’t turn into Veku. Still, the fusion works in the end, leaving a massively powered up… Gogito? Vegogeta?

While the fusion has not shown up in Dragon Ball lore, there is no telling what the franchise could do. Whether the combo becomes canon or not, the sheer gift of seeing Gogeta and Vegito somehow combine to wreck a baddie sounds too good to ignore. So, here’s to hoping Dragon Ball Heroes can work out this request someday soon.

So, what kind of name are you giving this Saiyan fusion? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!