Dragon Ball Super Sets Up Vegeta's New Godly Power

✖

The details for Dragon Ball Super chapter 70 have already leaked ahead of the manga's release, and the summary reveals some big new developments in regards to Vegeta becoming a God of Destruction. (Minor Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 SPOILERS follow!) Apparently, the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super will see Vegeta challenged by Beerus to achieve the Hakai attack that is unique to the Gods of Destruction. As we've seen, with Hakai, a Destroyer literally wipes the target of the attack out of existence - a very different thing than Vegeta's mortal power to blast things apart. However, as Dragon Ball fans know too well, Vegeta is a stunningly quick study...

Here are the details of Vegeta's God of Destruction training and achievement, from the Dragon Ball Super chapter 70 summary leaks (via DBS Hype):

"Elsewhere on Beerus' planet Vegeta works to destroy a stone. Beerus admonishes Vegeta, saying he only destroyed the stone with a kiai and a God of Destruction's hakai removes things from existence entirely. In other words, it means taking matter from 1 to 0 - a powerful energy is produced when the object disappears. Beerus shows off what he means, and Goku notices that Beerus is continuing to show off the technique. Goku wonders if Beerus is training Vegeta. Whis asks if he's concerned and he says, no -he'd rather concentrate on getting better at Ultra Instinct and they could see which one of them will be the strongest in the universe.

...Vegeta finally manages to hakai a small stone and Goku recognizes that he did pull off the technique. Vegeta tells Goku to wait because soon he'll be able to do that to even larger objects."

Dragon Ball Super has set Goku and Vegeta on distinctly different paths. Yet, while Goku has been pushing in the same direction for a long time (unlocking and mastering Ultra Instinct), Vegeta has been through rapid evolution of new abilities. He manifested the unique Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolved form during the Tournament of Power; he then traveled to the Planet Yardrat and mastered that race's technique of Spirit Control, which allowed him to unlock all kinds of new abilities like Forced Spirit Fission. Now Vegeta is mastering the techniques of a God of Destruction (hakai); while it's exciting to see the Vegeta becoming his own distinct warrior, hopefully, Dragon Ball Super ties his power upgrades together into a logical progressing evolution of power and control. The great thing about being a Destroyer is that Vegeta doesn't have to change who he is - he just has to fully embrace it.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 arrives soon.