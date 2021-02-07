Dragon Ball Cosplay Imagines Fem Twist on Beerus

✖

One Dragon Ball cosplay has imagined a fem twist on Beerus the God of Destruction! Ever since he was introduced to Akira Toriyama's massive franchise with Battle of Gods, Beerus has been one of the big point of interest for Dragon Ball fans. Not only did his introduction to the series open up the franchise to godly new levels of power and potential threats, but it kicked open an entire multiverse of fights. Dragon Ball fans love discussing the power levels and characters in fights, so naturally Beerus' introduction to the franchise was a huge one for a number of reasons beyond that.

Another reason Beerus stood out early on was that he and Whis' designs were far different from any of the goldy beings we had seen in Dragon Ball to that point. Gone were the pointy ear and insect like aesthetic of King Kai, and the more human features of the Supreme Kai, and instead replaced with an Egyptian God like take for Beerus the Destroyer. Now artist @GracieTheCosplayLass has taken this design to an even higher level of godhood with a cosplay putting a fem twist on the God of Destruction! Check it out from their Instagram below:

As Dragon Ball Super's manga continues far beyond where the anime came to an end, Beerus is starting to take far more of a proactive role in the series as a whole. While Beerus had been perfectly content with sitting on the sidelines while Goku dealt with the mortals' problems, the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc proved that he can't quite do that forever as Goku and Vegeta have broken the ceiling to god power.

In fact, as of the newest chapter of the series, Beerus just might be gearing up to train Vegeta in the Destroyer's various techniques. It's yet to be seen where this will eventually lead, but seeing Beerus become more of an active participant in the narrative would be great for everyone. It's also sure to inspire more awesome cosplay like this! But what do you think?

