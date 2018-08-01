‘Dragon Ball’ Actor Addresses Broly’s New English Dub

It looks like Broly will have a familiar voice in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super film, as Vic Mignogna has assured fans he is on board.

Mignogna is a prolific voice actor in the anime world, best known as the American voice of Edward Elric, one of the lead characters on Fullmetal Alchemist. He has also done the voice for Broly, the Legendary Super Saiyan in all of his past film appearances, though fans were not sure they would see him in the upcoming reboot.

Mignogno assuaged all of those doubts this past weekend at MCM Manchester Comic Con in Manchester, United Kingdom. According to one fan online, they asked Mignogna whether he would be doing Broly’s voice for the dub of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly film.

Report from MCM Manchester, for those of you who were curious about this. Still strange that Sabat didn’t include him in the trailer shout-outs on Twitter, though. pic.twitter.com/rR9ErSK8ps — Terez (@Terez27) July 28, 2018



“Well I better be voicing him,” Mignogna reportedly said, “I’m the only English voice of Broly around.”

The English dub trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly had already been released when Mignogna gave this answer. At the time of this writing he is officially listed on the movies IMDb page, making it relatively certain that he will be doing the screaming for Broly as he transforms this winter.

Mignogna has every right to feel a certain claim over Broly. The actor lent his maniacal tone to the villain for all three of his non-canon movies from 1993 to 1994. Since then, he has also recorded the voice of Broly for no less than 16 Dragon Ball video games.

Mignogna has also already found his way into Dragon Ball Super, with a brief appearance in one episode. He played the frog-like criminal Guppeman — also known as Burpman — who faced off with Jaco on Zuno’s planet. Before that, he provided the voice for the Ginyu Force’s Burter in Dragon Ball Z Kai.

Despite by bulk of his work being in other franchises, Mignogna got plenty of love for his Broly voice in Manchester this weekend, judging by his Twitter feed. He posted photos of a Broly tattoo, a hat and even one of himself pretending to strangle a Goku cosplayer. The week before that, Mignogna signed a Broly figurine in Saskatoon.

Just a few more fun pics from Manchester Comicon. What a great weekend! Thanks to all who came out! pic.twitter.com/sPEXttYOMC — vic mignogna (@vicmignogna) July 29, 2018



Mignogna’s voice may be one of the few things fans recognize when Broly returns to the big screen at the end of this year. The vengeful Saiyan is joining the official canon for the first time, with a story written by Akira Toriyama himself. By all appearances, the movie will mash-up elements from previous Broly movies to give him a whole new origin.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters in Japan on Dec. 14. It is expected to reach the U.S. in January.