‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Are Falling For This Super Saiyan Pup

When it comes to cosplay, anime fans go big or go home. The hobby is more like a way of living to some die-hard fans, and one netizen is taking cosplay to the next level with a new video.

After all, the only thing better than a Vegeta cosplay is a Vegeta cosplay on a dog. So, if you are ready to get hit with a Kamehameha Wave of love, then a cute corgi is here to help you out.

Over on Twitter, fans are going nuts over a video showcasing one of the most adorable Dragon Ball cosplays ever. A user known as Boba Joe Carrera posted a clip of their corgi StarFox fully geared up in Saiyan armor and ready to take on Freeza.

The little pup can be seen outside as they make their way around. Their trotting looks downright cute thanks to StarFox’s armor. The Saiyan suit seems to fit over the dog just and features some broad shoulder pads. As the video continues, fans can see StarFox trot ahead of the camera, and fans are half expecting the corgi to go Super Saiyan at the slightest provocation.

According to Carrera, Dragon Ball fans will be able to see StarFox in person if they are attending KamehaCon down in Texas this month. The fan plans to bring the suited corgi to the convention, but fans better be sure to ask if they can pet StarFox before reaching down to the pup. He may be a best boy, but there is no telling if his bite is as bad as Vegeta’s.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

