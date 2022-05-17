Dragon Ball Cosplay Sees Goku Go Super Saiyan 4

✖

Super Saiyan 4 is considered to be one of Goku and Vegeta's most beloved transformations by fans, which makes it all the more ironic that this form has never made its way into the main continuity of Dragon Ball Super. While the spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, slapped the transformation onto the Son Goku of the Time Patrol, it seems as though this primordial form for the Saiyans is trailing behind the likes of Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego. It says something about the transformation that it is still receiving cosplay and fan works to this day.

First appearing in Dragon Ball GT, the original sequel series to Dragon Ball Z which eventually fell to the wayside and came to a close long before Dragon Ball Super hit the scene, Goku first discovered the form while fighting against Baby. Baby was the first major threat in the Grand Tour, being an alien of the Truffle race that was decimated by the Saiyans long before Goku and Vegeta hit the scene. Having the ability to take over bodies, Baby jumped into Vegeta's body and transformed into a giant golden Oozaru, eventually leading to Son recognizing how to become a Super Saiyan 4 by getting his tail back.

Instagram Cosplayer Rufyd.Bruno shared this spot-on take when it comes to Goku's Super Saiyan 4 form, which has made a surprising comeback in Super Dragon Ball Heroes and even received a "level up" with the Limit Breaker "add-on" that the Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol were able to discover:

Ironically enough, The Granolah The Survivor Arc currently taking place in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga might have been the perfect place for Super Saiyan 4 to appear, as Goku and Vegeta learn more about their heritage along with what Bardock was up to before the Planet Vegeta was destroyed. With Gas of the Heeter Clan looking to eliminate both the Saiyans and the intergalactic bounty hunter who was once in his family's employ, it will be interesting to see if Goku and Vegeta add a new transformation to their roster to join Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego.

What do you think of this fresh take on Super Saiyan 4? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.