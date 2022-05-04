Dragon Ball: Super Saiyan 4 Goku Gets a Traditional Makeover in New Art

✖

Super Saiyan 4 as a transformation might not be considered canon, but the form has been able to make an appearance several times in the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. With the form first being introduced in Dragon Ball GT, one fan artist has decided to give Goku's form from the Grand Tour a major makeover by plucking Son from his timeline and dropping him into a classical style. With Super Saiyan 4 making a comeback once again in the Ultra God Mission, the latest arc of Heroes, expect some big moments for the transformation.

At this point, Dragon Ball Super most likely won't be introducing Super Saiyan 4 any time soon, with Goku and Vegeta instead learning how to better wield the transformations known as Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego respectively. With the Granolah the Survivor Arc seeing the two major Saiyans fighting against the criminal organizations known as the Heeters, the Shonen series has traveled into the past to see how Bardock was able to defeat the current strongest being in the universe, Gas. However, with the multiverse being a big part of Dragon Ball Super, perhaps one day, we'll see a Saiyan from an alternate universe arrive that is able to tap into the Super Saiyan 4 transformation.

Twitter Artist Justin96636 shared this new take on Goku's Super Saiyan 4 transformation, with the giant Oozaru backing him up as the form definitely had its roots in the past of the Saiyan Race and gave Goku and Vegeta much furrier forms as a result when they were battling the likes of Baby and Omega Shenron during the events of the Grand Tour:

Chien Chih Kang (Justin)art -Dragon ball Ukiyoe style pic.twitter.com/zPEajyDSWc — 簡志剛 (@Justin96636) May 3, 2022

The Goku of the Time Patrol, who has the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan 4, recently returned to Super Dragon Ball Heroes thanks in part to the current arc that has arrived in the Ultra God Mission. Giving viewers another brief battle between Super Saiyan 4 and Super Saiyan Blue, it will be interesting to see what this alternate take on Goku will have in store for the spin-off series. With Heroes also granting the Goku of the Time Patrol a transformation in Limit Breaker for Super Saiyan 4, the spin-off has definitely ventured into some unique territory.

What do you think of this new take on Super Saiyan 4? Do you want to see this transformation from the Grand Tour arrive in Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.