Dragon Ball Fan Shows Off Custom Goku PS5 Controller





Dragon Ball has been no stranger to the world of video games, with recent entries Dragon Ball Fighterz and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot leaving an impression on fans of the Shonen franchise, and one fan has decided to show off a Goku themed controller that any fan of the Z Fighters would love to add to their collection. With both Kakarot and Fighterz adding additional content via their respective DLC releases over the past year, it will be interesting to see where a new entry in the long-running series will go when it comes to the world of video games.

The Playstation 5 console is still quite difficult to get your hands on, with Sony seemingly unable to create enough units to satiate the demand of fans who are dying to experience the next generation of the Playstation. With the new controller for the console giving us making several changes from the style that we saw for the Playstation 4, this custom paint job manages to unite the worlds of video games and anime once again. Goku’s trusty gi has seen a few alterations throughout the years, but the color scheme has remained remarkably consistent throughout the years, even with the Saiyan fighter entering the world of the gods in Dragon Ball Super and learning the technique known as Ultra Instinct.

Twitter User SLO Plays shared this insanely stylish controller for the Playstation 5 that makes a number of changes to the device using the style of Goku, who has remained the major character in Akira Toriyama’s Shonen franchise for decades and seemingly has yet to reach the full height of his potential:

I love my Goku PS5 Controller 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P3FqFaEq55 — SLO (@SLOplays) September 8, 2021

While Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has done a fantastic job covering the vast majority of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super respectively, there are plenty of areas that the role-playing game has yet to venture to. With storylines such as the Tournament of Power, Moro Arc, and Granolah The Survivor Arc having yet to be brought into the game, perhaps Kakarot will venture into these arcs down the line.

Would you add this custom Dragon Ball controller to your video game collection? Where do you want to see the video games of Akira Toriyama’s franchise head to next? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.