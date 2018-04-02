This Custom Made Dragon Ball Z PlayStation 4 Controller Is Easily Over 9000

We’ve talked about customized controllers in the past, whether you’re into one of the Controller People’s amazing peripherals, or this neat custom-made Deadpool controller put together by Controller Modz. But sometimes it’s the unannounced projects that hit you out of left field and say, “Damn, I need to get me one of those.”

That’s exactly what a user by the name of Kustom Kontrollerz presented on Twitter, as he posted a model that looks like something Dragon Ball Z fans shouldn’t be without – especially if they’re looking to kick ass in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The controller, modeled after a PlayStation 4 DualShock 4, features a solid blue lightning painting across the front of the controller, along with light blue analog sticks and custom gold buttons, D-pad, and home button. For that matter, the touchpad has been replaced with what appears to be Goku’s face, completing the design with everything that a DBZ fan would absolutely want from a custom build.

“Some would say this Kustom Kontrollerz is over…9000!!!” Kustom Kontrollerz noted in their tweet, asking fans to “tag a DBZ fan” to spread the word, and noting that feedback on the controller was welcomed as well.

The controller was hand painted by a user by the name of Ocsneakerking, and looks to be a pretty spectacular design. And what’s more, it sounds like Kustom Kontrollerz is willing to make one for Xbox One users, should the demand be high enough. And we know how some of you fighting fans can’t get enough of your Xbox One brawling.

The controller doesn’t appear to be on sale at the moment. However, you can reach out to Kustom Kontrollerz with an order inquiry and see what he can do for you, either through their Twitter or by visiting the Kustom Kontrollerz website.

And it appears that the user also takes custom requests as well. They shared some great Fortnite designs not too long ago, pictured below, that looks pretty spiffy – and there are lots of others on their Twitter feed as well. Head on over and take a look! You just might find something you’ll want to add to your collection!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.