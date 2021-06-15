Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set Coming to Nintendo Switch

✖

During today's Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation, the company announced that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens will arrive on Nintendo Switch later this year. The Bandai Namco developed game initially released last year on multiple platforms, but Switch was sadly not included. As its name implies, the base game will not only release on Switch, but it will also be accompanied by the A New Power Awakens DLC set. The title will be available on September 24th, and the game's page is currently live on the Nintendo eShop, though pre-orders don't seem to be available, as of this writing.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an action RPG that captures a number of key moments from the anime franchise, while also adding additional moments that did not appear in the series. Throughout the game, players will control a number of major characters, including Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, and more. The A New Power Awakens DLC was initially split in two parts, and offers a wealth of additional content, including boss battle episodes. Kakarot is developed by CyberConnect2, though it's unclear whether or not the Switch version will be ported by a different team.

It will be interesting to see how the game performs on Nintendo Switch! By the time the game releases on the system, Kakarot will have been available on other platforms for more than a year and a half. The game has sold more than two million copies worldwide, across all of its various platforms. A lot of Dragon Ball Z fans might have already purchased it on other platforms, as a result. That said, Switch's portability has proven to be a big draw for gamers, and there's a chance some might double dip just to be able to take the game along with them.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

