Dragon Ball Daima: The Z-Fighters Have Had The Demon Realm’s Strongest Weapon This Whole Time

While the Z-Fighters have been looking for the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls to undo the wish made by Gomah and Degetsu, there is another “macguffin” that remains in this underworld locale. Dragon Ball Daima not only gave us a breakdown of the past of the “Evil Third Eye” but also revealed that Goku and company had this artifact in their possession this entire time. If you’ve been following Daima, you might ultimately be kicking yourself that you didn’t see it earlier and might be even more surprised to learn that some Dragon Ball fans figured this out months ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the flashback scene, the anime’s narrator details that the “Third Eye,” aka the “Tertian Oculus,” is an artifact that previous Demon Lords wore on their foreheads. The eye itself possesses a “terrifying magical power” and we are able to witness said power with the father of Dabura, Abura. During this flashback sequence, Abura is shown transforming into a far larger iteration of himself and it appears as though his son is responsible for its previous disappearance. Looking to usurp his father’s throne and take it for himself, Dabura has an underling swipe the Third Eye but said henchman runs into some trouble. The Eye is lost as a result of an unexpected encounter, only to be found but an unexpected figure, aka Hybis.

Hybis Might Be The New Demon Lord?

Hilariously, Hybis has no idea what the Evil Third Eye is, finding it on a previous hunt in the Demon Realm and jamming it into his belt. With Gomah and Degetsu spotting it while monitoring the Z-Fighters, the Supreme Kai of the Demon Realm is tasked with getting it back. Ironically enough, Dragon Ball fans had actually theorized that Hybis was in possession of the item months ago, spotting it during the earlier episodes.

What might be even funnier is that Hybis loses his belt in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima as he trades it away for a rather large hat. With the Z-FIghters having their hands full thanks to being assaulted by Gomah’s forces, they don’t notice that their demon companion has made a terrible mistake.

Dragon Ball Daima’s Conclusion Nears

In a recent Hulu update, the streaming service confirmed that the twentieth episode of Dragon Ball Daima would be its last. While a second season hasn’t been confirmed, this could very well be the grand finale of this side story as fans wait on news to see whether or not Toei Animation will bring back Dragon Ball Super. The latest episode did see Goku and his allies win the day against the forces besieging them from all sides, but there are still more than a few challenges that have yet to be dealt with.

On the manga front, Daima might not have received its own printed story but next month will see the return of Dragon Ball Super. At the latest Jump Festa event, the shonen franchise confirmed that a new chapter will be released once again focusing on teenage Goten and Trunks. While an official release date for the manga’s return to a regular schedule hasn’t been revealed, this new installment is good news for the future of the series.

Want to see what other surprises Daima has in store? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.