Vegeta Proves Why He’s Dragon Ball’s Best Husband

Dragon Ball Daima is helping Vegeta prove why he’s the best husband in the franchise as he and Bulma have one of the strongest connections in the new anime. Dragon Ball has been building the relationship between Vegeta and Bulma for a long time. Ever since it was revealed that they had a child in the future during the events of the Android Saga, Vegeta and Bulma have been a couple ever since. But while it’s largely happened in the background through the years, fans have seen how dedicated of a husband and father Vegeta is compared to his Saiyan rival, Goku.

This has also clearly been the case with Dragon Ball Daima as well as Vegeta and Bulma have been adventuring with one another through the Demon Realm. Showing off more of their unspoken connection as husband and wife, the newest episode of the series takes it further as Bulma’s already fully confident that Vegeta will help save her when their plan starts crashing into the First Demon World. And that’s only the latest example of how much trust the two have for one another.

Vegeta and Bulma Really Are Dragon Ball’s Best Couple

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 14 sees Goku and the others trying to make their way to the First Demon World, only to find that Supreme Demon King Gomah had shut off the Warp Fish service that would let them transfer between worlds. After Neva revealed his ability to remove the spell that was keeping the worlds apart (and had apparently been the one to create it in the first place), Glorio had taken their ship down through the gate to the First Demon World. And soon enough it was revealed that their ship wouldn’t make the rest of the flight and they’d need to abandon it.

Bulma realized that she was the only one on the team that couldn’t fly, and although Hybis hilariously declines carrying her, Vegeta made it clear he had intended to grab her the entire time. But Bulma never once questioned that fact. It’s just one of the moments we’ve seen in Dragon Ball Daima such as when Vegeta had quickly moved to protect her when Glorio first came to Earth. The two of them are so close that they quickly move to cover one another, and pretty much know what one another are thinking.

Bulma Cares Just as Much For Vegeta Too

Bulma and Vegeta stand out as such an important couple for Dragon Ball as not only do the two of them play key roles in many of Dragon Ball’s arcs over the years (and thus get more opportunities to showcase their connection on screen compared to other couples), but it’s made clear that it’s a connection that’s shared by the both of them. The biggest example came when Vegeta had actually transformed into the Super Saiyan 3 form for the first real time in the series.

Vegeta using this new form as a surprise to Goku and the others, but Bulma had known all about it. Not only did she reveal that Vegeta had been training in secret, she was proud of seeing this form in action. It’s a small moment in the grand scheme of things, but it really goes to showcase that their marriage is a two way street. They both care for one another, and Vegeta (despite seeming frustrated by it on the outside) always puts Bulma first above everything else. That’s not something every husband and father in the series can say.