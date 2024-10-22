Goku’s New Voice Actor Breaks Silence on Dragon Ball Daima

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and some might thing its age may make the IP a creature of habit. There are some tropes the anime cannot help but repeat, but for the most part, the series tries to stay fresh. That truth made clear this fall as Dragon Ball Daima went live. The anime has shaken up Goku’s life in a big way by giving him a new voice. And now, Stephanie Nadolny is breaking their silence on the role.

The chatter comes from Nadolny herself as the voice actress attended New York Comic Con. It was there the actress took the stage with Aaron Dismuke, the English actor behind Glorio, to celebrate the anime. Once the convention ended, Nadolny shared her experience on social media, and the voice actor is ready to tackle anything Goku throws at her.

STEPHANIE NADOLNY IS READY TO TAKE ON GOKU

“Heeey everyone!! After some issues w/X & jumping through some hoops, I’m BACK on!! So much to catch up on,” Nadolny shared. “Official announcement from 10/17 at NYCC that I’m returning to reprise my role as Goku Mini in Dragon Ball Daima.”

As you can see here, Nadolny was given a warm welcome by the Dragon Ball fandom. It has been ages since the actress was given the chance to voice Goku, after all. She may be a new voice to new anime fans, but OG Dragon Ball audiences will remember the actress. Nadolny voiced Kid Goku in the original Dragon Ball anime. She also did the voice of Kid Gohan in Dragon Ball Z before returning in Dragon Ball GT. It was there she voiced Goku and Goku Jr. for fans. And now, the actress is back in the saddle as Goku Mini.

Nadolny’s return was spotted in the first dub trailer for Dragon Ball Daima, and now the actress is taking time to thank fans for their support. Before long, audiences will be able to catch her work in theaters. Toei Animation is bringing Dragon Ball Daima to theaters on November 10th. The anime’s English dub will make its premiere in theaters, so for those wanting to check out the event, you can read up on its official description below:

“The world English dub premiere of Dragon Ball Daima, the newest series in the Dragon Ball universe, will debut in U.S. theaters, featuring the first three episodes of the series. Before the film, there will be a special introduction from the Japanese voice of Goku, Masako Nozawa.”

DRAGON BALL DAIMA IS THE ANIME WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR

We are just a few episodes into Dragon Ball Daima at this time, but the anime is already a winner with fans. From its impressive animation to its lore-centric surprises, the show has it all. Dragon Ball Daima is upending the IP the same way Dragon Ball GT did ages ago, but this time? Well, series creator Akira Toriyama was involved every step of the way.

The artist, who sadly passed in early 2024, helped piece together Dragon Ball Daima with the team at Toei Animation. So far, the anime has reveled in that attention as we’ve been educated on everything from the Namekians to Earth’s dragon balls. More goodies are surely on the horizon as Toriyama was a master storyteller. And in light of his death, Dragon Ball fans flocking together as they wish to see what his last story has in store.

