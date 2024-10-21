Dragon Ball Daima: Vegeta’s New Voice Actor Breaks Silence on the Role

Dragon Ball is back with a brand-new series, and all eyes are on its heroes. After a long wait, Dragon Ball Daima made its debut this October, and the show has put Goku center stage. The denizens of the Demon Realm are causing problems on Earth, and their first move transformed Goku into a kid alongside his close friends. This shift meant a new cast was needed for Dragon Ball Daima as our heroes are all younger. For Vegeta, actor Yudai Mino stepped in to voice the Saiyan, and now the actor is breaking their silence on the gig.

After all, it is not every day that a character as big as Vegeta gets a new voice actor. Mino is stepping into the role with royalty, after all. Veteran voice actor Ryo Horikawa has been voicing Vegeta for decades, so Yudai knows the pressure is on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

VEGETA HAS A BRAND-NEW VOICE ACTOR

“The reality and joy of being able to be involved as a voice actor in Dragon Ball, a wonderful show that I’ve watched for so long, has gradually sunk in, and made me want to give my best performance,” the actor shared on social media after Dragon Ball Daima shared its official cast. The actor is just one of dozens joining the anime, believe it or not. Masako Nozawa will still be voicing Goku Mini, but as for the rest of the cast, Dragon Ball Daima switched things up.

Want to know what this new cast looks like? No sweat. You can check out the list of newcomers below:

Bulma Mini – Mai Nakahara

Vegeta Mini – Yudai Mino

Piccolo Mini – Tomohiro Yamaguchi

Krillin Mini – Aki Kanada

Chichi Mini – Ai Kakuma

Kamesennin Mini – Nobuaki Kanemitsu

Trunks Mini – Tsubasa Yonaga

Dende Mini – Erina Goto

Mr. Popo Mini – Kimiko Saito

Kibito Mini – Yusuke Handa

Mr. Satana Mini – Toru Sakurai

Majin Buu Mini – Shiho Amuro

As you can see, Dragon Ball Daima is going all-in with a new cast, but Goku was given an exception. When it comes to Goku, no Japanese star asides from Nozawa has touched the Saiyan. From Gohan to Goten, Nozawa has kept a tight lid on Goku’s family so far as the anime is concerned. For the sake of consistency, Dragon Ball Daima chose to keep Nozawa for the voice of Goku even in his mini form. But as for his allies, well – Toei Animation went out on a limb with its new stars.

WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL WITH DRAGON BALL DAIMA?

Of course, Vegeta Mini was given a very talented actor. Yudai has been in dozens of anime projects ranging from Love All Play to World Trigger and Edens Zero. Vegeta marks one of Yudai’s biggest roles to date, so you can imagine how big this opportunity is for Yudai. All eyes will be on the voice actor to see how their work goes, so we are wishing Yudai the best.

And when we say all eyes are on Dragon Ball Daima, we mean it. The anime marks the franchise’s return to TV following the finale of Dragon Ball Super in early 2018. In the years since, we have seen Goku do his own thing in the manga while a few Dragon Ball Super movies have kept the anime alive. More than a year ago, Toei Animation confirmed the TV anime would return in 2024, and series creator Akira Toriyama worked heavily on Dragon Ball Daima. Sadly, the artist passed away before the anime could launch, but his spirit has been keenly felt throughout the series. So if you have not checked out Dragon Ball Daima, you can find the anime over on Crunchyroll and Hulu right now!

What do you think about Dragon Ball Daima recasting main characters like Vegeta? Are you keeping up with the anime? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

