A Complete Guide on How to Watch Dragon Ball Daima

The Summer 2024 anime schedule is ending, so that means it's time to get ready for Dragon Ball Daima's big premiere coming next month. The Fall 2024 anime schedule is kicking off in full in October, and that means a new wave of anime is going to get their start. This Fall in particular is packed to the brim with some highly anticipated returns from blockbuster franchises, but it doesn't really get any bigger than a new Dragon Ball series. With the late Akira Toriyama's original Dragon Ball manga celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, it's all kicking off with a bang.

Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime set within the Dragon Ball universe that will have a new story not seen in any of the previous anime or manga releases. Following Goku on a new journey, this new anime will finally be making its debut in Japan on October 11th. But thankfully for those in other territories outside of Japan, Dragon Ball Daima will also be available for streaming in a few ways for those who want to check out the new episode as soon as they possibly could.

(Photo: Super Saiyan Goku Mini in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation)

Where to Watch Dragon Ball Daima

For fans in the United States, Dragon Ball Daima will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Hulu beginning on October 11th as well. The exact release timing has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but Crunchyroll has also announced that they will also be offering the anime for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. For fans in France and Germany, the anime will be streaming with Animation Digital Network.

The first episode of Dragon Ball Daima will be a bit more special than the rest of the series, however, as it has been announced to also feature an additional ten minutes of material to give it an extended runtime. That means the first episode is going to be a big event when it premieres, and fans in all sorts of territories around the world will be able to check it out for themselves not long after the anime premieres in Japan. So it's time to mark your calendars for this highly anticipated franchise to make its big return to screens.

What's New in Dragon Ball Daima?

Although franchise creator Akira Toriyama unfortunately passed away before Dragon Ball Daima will premiere, the late creator still had a great deal of impact on the new anime's story. Creating the original story and new character designs for Dragon Ball Daima, the anime also features a packed staff. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts. The voice cast is also going to have a blend of new and returning stars.

Masako Nozawa will be leading the cast as the returning voice of Goku, who will be turning into a "Mini" version of himself. Traveling through the Demon Realm in order to find out the cause behind a mysterious conspiracy that turned him and the others into smaller versions of themselves, Goku will meet all sorts of new faces. New friends joining his side include the likes of Yumiko Kobayashi as Supreme Kai (who has also been turned Mini), Koki Uchiyama as Glorio, and Fairouz Ai as Panzy.

There will be plenty of new foes and potential villains in the coming series as well with the confirmed additions of Showtaro Morikubo as Gomah, Junya Enoki as Degesu, and Yoko Hikasa as Dr. Arinsu. Dragon Ball Daima will also feature an opening theme titled "Jaka Jaan" as produced by Zedd, with vocals performed by CLIEVY and KEEN of C&K. The ending theme for the series is titled "NAKAMA," as also produced by Zedd with vocals performed by AI.

Is Dragon Ball Daima Canon?

Since it's a new story from Akira Toriyama himself, it also means it's part of the official Dragon Ball timeline. Through the promotional materials revealed thus far, it seems like Dragon Ball Daima takes place after the events of the Majin Buu saga but before the Battle of Gods arc as Beerus and Whis seem to be completely missing from the series thus far. Also curious is the fact that Gohan and Videl have been missing from all of it thus far too. That's just another one of the big mysteries behind t all, and another reason curious fans will want to tune in.

With the Dragon Ball Super manga currently on hiatus, and with Toriyama no longer here, this is going to be the first new Dragon Ball we're going to get for quite a while. That's reason enough to be excited for when it's going to premiere, so make sure you're ready for when the time comes.