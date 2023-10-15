Dragon Ball Daima Reveals First Character Design

Dragon Ball Daima will be kicking off a whole new era for the Dragon Ball anime next year, and it's getting fans ready for this new take on the franchise with its first character design highlighting its new Kid Goku! Dragon Ball took the stage during New York Comic Con 2023 to announce a new anime series now in the works for next year, but it's going to be dramatically different than any fans had ever expected to see. Touting a brand new story not seen in the manga or anime before, Goku and the others will be turned into kids.

Dragon Ball Daima debuted the first look at its new anime over the weekend and revealed that some kind of magic will be transforming the Z Fighters and their families into children once more. This comes with reworked designs for each of their child selves, and this is especially true for Goku who's becoming a kid all over again. This design is the first one Dragon Ball Daima is sharing a close look at, and you can check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter.

What Is Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new Dragon Ball anime series currently in the works for a release some time in Fall 2024. There has yet to be a concrete release date for the new series as of this writing, but it will be part of the celebration for the 40th Anniversary of Akira Toriyama's original Dragon Ball manga making its debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Toriyama himself is noted to be very involved with the original story in the new anime and had the following to say about what to expect.

"Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small," Toriyama began. "In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time." Goku voice star Masako Nozawa also shared her surprise about seeing Kid Goku in action too, "Goku was so adorable and wonderful! I wonder about the conspiracy behind Goku's new appearance. I'm very curious, but I'm told the details are still a secret! I'll be waiting for the new anime along with all of you! I hope you look forward to it too!"

