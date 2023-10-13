Dragon Ball Daima Is Turning All Our Favs Into Kids

Dragon Ball had been promising some major news for this year's New York Comic-Con and the shonen franchise has delivered. During the convention, Toei Animation announced that a new anime series would be arriving in the fall of next year in Dragon Ball Daima. While the spin-off series will focus on the Z-Fighters, they'll be looking quite a bit different from what we've seen in the past as nearly all of the cast has been transformed into kids thanks to a wild conspiracy.

It should come as no surprise that there were plenty of fans that immediately started thinking of Dragon Ball GT when the first Daima trailer arrived. In the spin-off series that debuted in 1996, Son Goku was transformed into a kid thanks to the power of the Black Dragon Balls. Venturing across the galaxy with Pan and Trunks, Grand Tour would implement elements that are still seen in the franchise to this day such as Super Saiyan 4, albeit these elements aren't considered canon. Dragon Ball Daima upped the ante by not just having Goku transform into a kid, but de-aging the vast roster of the Z-Fighters as the trailer should us the likes of Vegeta, Mr. Satan, Master Roshi, and many others as children.

Dragon Ball Daima: Not Quite a Grand Tour

In the latest trailer, you can see quite a few characters that are now much younger than they've been presented in Dragon Ball Super. What makes this more interesting is that this appears to only affect the Z-Fighters and their allies, as you can notice that some other characters are still adults in the trailer. With Goku setting out to right this latest wrong, it seems that he'll have some help with a de-aged Kaioshin.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima has yet to reveal exactly when it will arrive in the fall of 2024, though we're sure to receive much more information about the spin-off in the coming months. While these events might not have played out in Dragon Ball Super's manga, creator Akira Toriyama has stated that the is taking a heavy hand in the creation of this new series.

What do you think of Dragon Ball Daima's first trailer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.