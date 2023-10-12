Next Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Announced

Dragon Ball Z fans just got news of a new anime series called Dragon Ball Daima, but that's far from everything that was announced during this year's Dragon Ball panel at New York Comic-Con. The next Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour was also confirmed, an event where we'll get to hear about several Dragon Ball games that are already out and, hopefully, ones that have yet to come as well as some more news on the anime series itself.

The dates have already been set for the next Dragon Ball Games Power Hour, but it's going to be awhile before Dragon Ball fans are able to tune in and see what's what. Bandai Namco said this week that we're going to get the next Battle Hour event on January 26th at which point it'll run for the full weekend.

Dragon Ball Games Power Hour 2024

A brief teaser trailer for the event was shared this week alongside the other Dragon Ball announcements shared as part of the NYCC panel, but it doesn't offer much in the way of teases for what's going to come in the future. It does, however, give us an indication of what games will be present at the event, or at least the ones that Bandai Namco is willing to confirm at this time. Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Card Game, Dragon Ball Legends, and Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle will all be part of the event. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 wasn't listed despite that game having content confirmed from the update that released just this week up until DLC that's going to come out in 2024 with more teased beyond that.

As for newer titles, it was said when the new anime was announced that we'd see more of Dragon Ball Daima at the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, and considering how Dragon Ball shows and movies are gradually incorporated into games via DLC if not their own games, it's only a matter of time before we see Daima worked into Dragon Ball games somehow. Of course, there's one game in particular that people will be hoping to see appear at the event, and that's the next Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4?

That game is Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4, but will it actually be at the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event? It certainly hasn't been confirmed for it, though Bandai Namco has refused to say anything about the game really ever since it was first announced. We don't even know for sure what it'll be called. A name leaked not long ago, but given that it's in line with how the Japanese versions of the games were named, it might not be indicative of the final name.

Despite it not being confirmed for the event, it's difficult to imagine a Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour going by without showcasing the next Dragon Ball fighting game that everyone's waiting to hear more about, so perhaps it'll be confirmed for an appearance between now and then or will show up as a surprise.