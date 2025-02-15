Dragon Ball Daima Drops Demon Realm’s Hilarious Spin on Super Saiyan 3

Dragon Ball Daima has done what many anime fans thought they’d never see in their lifetimes. The eighteenth episode of the shonen spin-off, “Awakening,” is one that finally made Super Saiyan 4 canon. Thanks to a last minute assist from the Namekian Neva, Son Goku was able to reach a brand new level in the fight against the Demon Realm lord Gomah. Thanks to this monumental moment, another big transformation that took place in the recent installment might have fallen to the wayside, though it’s worth discussing which demon was able to use the “power” of Super Saiyan 3.

One of the biggest headlines that Dragon Ball Daima received was thanks to the series finally giving Vegeta the power to go Super Saiyan 3. Since the Saiyan Prince never used this form in Dragon Ball Super, many fans were thrown for a loop when Vegeta was finally able to use this power-up. Before Goku relied on the power of Super Saiyan 4, the Z-Fighter was hoping that 3 would be enough to defeat Gomah. With Majin Duu fighting alongside the Saiyan, the Demon Realm creation found himself managing to create a Super Saiyan 3 form of his own in one of the wildest twists of the anime so far.

Toei Animation

Super Saiyan 3 Majin Duu

Now technically, Majin Duu doesn’t actually transform into a Super Saiyan 3 but instead does his best to recreate the form. Thanks to getting a last minute assist in the form of a chocolate bar, Duu is more than ready to follow in Goku’s footsteps and use his transforming abilities to give himself the same mane used by the form. Unfortunately, even the Super Saiyan 3 pair are unable to defeat Gomah at this junction.

Duu and Kuu have been interesting new villains to add the shonen franchise, as they are somewhat reminiscent to the first form of Majin Buu that anime fans were introduced to. Rather than wanting to kill anyone by turning them into chocolate, Dr. Anisu’s creations are far less malevolent. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see if the Majins make a return appearance in Dragon Ball Super as the manga is set to return later this month.

Anisu’s Majin Surprise

Of course, the Majins might not be trying to kill the Z-Fighters at the moment but this doesn’t mean that Dr. Anisu’s plans have come to an end. In the final moments of the recent episode, Glorio is able to make a wish on the Eternal Dragon of the Demon Realm. Thanks to not revealing what Glorio had wished for in “Awakening’s” conclusion, anime fans are left with quite the cliffhanger. There are two episodes remaining in Daima’s first season, meaning Dragon Ball fans are speculating whether the series will receive a second season or Dragon Ball Super’s anime return might be making a comeback.

Want to see what else Dragon Ball Daima has in store before its grand finale?