Dragon Ball Daima: Neva’s Abilities Call Back to Iconic Namek Saga Character

Of the many new characters that have been introduced in Dragon Ball Daima, one of the most interesting has been the Demon Realm Namekian known as Neva. Responsible for creating this alternate dimension’s Dragon Balls, Neva has been a character that has been shrouded in mystery. While he recently joined the Z-Fighters in their quest to restore their adult forms, the Namekian’s true allegiances remain a mystery. In creating the Tamagami and boosting their power levels, Neva reveals that he has a power that is reminiscent of another Namekian who was a major part of Dragon Ball Z.

Warning. If you have yet to see the twelfth episode of Dragon Ball Super, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. While Neva certainly portrays an old Namekian, it seems that the mysterious character has quite a few tricks up his sleeve. In the first episode of Daima, Neva demonstrated a power that no other Namekian has demonstrated in being able to revive the Dragon Balls from their stone state. Neva also forged the Tamagami, the Demon Realm warriors who protect the wishing orbs, and in the latest installment, proves that he can do far more than many viewers suspected. In bolstering the Tamagami’s strength, Neva proves that he might be able to pull a “Guru” in terms of unlocking potential.

Neva x Guru: A Namekian Crossover

When Gohan and Krillin came across the elderly Namekian Guru during the Frieza Saga, he didn’t just give them a Dragon Ball, he unlocked their hidden potential. While the pair of Z-Fighters were formidable enough, their power levels were boosted by leaps and bounds thanks to Guru simply touching them. Shockingly enough, Neva didn’t even need to lay a hand on the Tamagami to do the same.

During the fight between the Tamagami and Vegeta in the latest episode, the Saiyan Prince was holding his own in his Super Saiyan 2 form. Once Neva secretly increased his creation’s power level, Vegeta found himself needing to rely on his trump card. In one of the new anime’s most shocking moments, Vegeta revealed that he had learned how to become a Super Saiyan 3 in secret, scoring him both a victory and a major leap in his rivalry against Goku.

Is Neva The Ultimate Villain?

Throughout Dragon Ball Daima, many viewers have wondered who will come out on top as the “big bad” of the new anime series. With Dr. Anisu creating Majin Duu and Majin Kuu, Gomah and Degetsu are still working toward getting the Dragon Balls themselves. In the case of Neva, the Namekian might eventually take the same route as the Demon King Piccolo, becoming a major threat to Goku and company while showing that he had some serious physical power that he was hiding from the world.

Want to see if Neva eventually betrays the Z-Fighters and turns out to be the main villain of Dragon Ball Daima?