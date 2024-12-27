Dragon Ball Unleashes Brand-New Vegeta Form We’ve Waited Years For

For decades, there has been one thing that Goku could do in the Dragon Ball franchise that Vegeta couldn’t. While the Saiyan Prince was able to achieve transformations like Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 2, and even the god forms that made up Dragon Ball Super, there apparently was one form that he never quite seemed to get. In a shocking new episode of Dragon Ball Daima however, the unthinkable has happened. Vegeta has finally achieved a form that he never canonically was able to call upon and has changed the game in the Demon Realm, and the anime universe, forever.

Warning. If you haven’t seen the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, Episode 12, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into major spoiler territory. Despite the fact that Goku and the Z-Fighters were transformed into children thanks to Gomah’s wish, Son already demonstrated that he was able to call upon the strength of both Super Saiyan level one and two. With Vegeta looking to do the same in his fight against the Tamagami, many believed that Super Saiyan 2 was going to be the highest that the Saiyan Prince would go. To the surprise of anime fans worldwide, they would be mistaken.

Vegeta Achieves Super Saiyan 3

For the first time in the history of the series, Vegeta has unleashed Super Saiyan 3. While we don’t necessarily see the moment where he learned to harness this transformation, it’s clear that the Saiyan Prince was training hard following the defeat of Majin Buu. Shockingly enough, Vegeta’s SSJ3 looks a bit different from Goku thanks to his hair. Rather than falling to his back feet, the Saiyan Prince’s transformation sees his hair sticking back toward the sky.

Wielding this long-awaited transformation, Vegeta dismantles the Tamagami. In a display that mimics that of Vegito versus Buu, the Z-Fighter keeps his arms crossed throughout most of the battle. While Vegeta never employs this transformation in Dragon Ball Super, knowing that he could throughout the sequel series is a wild revelation.

Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 History

Vegeta becoming a Super Saiyan 3 has never happened before Daima in the official canon, but unofficially, we’ve seen the Z-Fighter use this power quite a bit. Dragon Ball Heroes has long seen Vegeta relying on the power that Goku first used against Majin Buu, with his hair actually looking far more like Son’s whenever he wielded it as a member of the Time Patrol.

Now that Vegeta has revealed that he can call upon the power of Super Saiyan 3 in Dragon Ball Daima, it will be interesting to see if this power arrives in Dragon Ball Super’s future. While the anime adaptation has no word yet on a comeback, the manga will return next year with a one-shot special, presumably setting the stage for the printed story to start a new story.

Want to see what other secrets lie in wait for Vegeta and the Z-Fighters in this shocking series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball Daima and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.