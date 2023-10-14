When Does Dragon Ball Daima Release?

The Dragon Ball anime franchise is expanding with a brand new project, and Dragon Ball Daima is already gearing up for its release in the near future! Dragon Ball took the stage during New York Comic Con 2023 to announce a brand new series is in the works. Titled Dragon Ball Daima, this will be a brand new anime project to help celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Akira Toriyama's original Dragon Ball manga being published in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. And to coincide with this big anniversary, Dragon Ball Daima is releasing next year as well.

Dragon Ball Daima will be releasing in the Fall 2024 anime schedule, but has yet to nail down a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. The announcement for this new anime includes some of the first details about what to expect, and it's already teasing it's going to be a markedly different kind of project than the ongoing Dragon Ball Super manga, movie releases, or spin-off anime like Super Dragon Ball Heroes than fans were ever expecting to see.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

What to Know for Dragon Ball Daima

Dragon Ball Daima will be releasing in Fall 2024 around the world, and features heavy involvement from series creator Akira Toriyama. Releasing a statement alongside the announcement, Toriyama teases Dragon Ball Daima as such, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world."

Continuing that statement further, Toriyama teased the work he's put into the new anime, "Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time. I came up with the story and settings as well as a lot of the designs. I'm actually putting a lot more into this than usual! Things will unfold that close in on the mysteries of the Dragon Ball World. Hope you all enjoy these different-from-usual battles that are cute and powerful!!!"

Are you excited to see the new Dragon Ball Daima anime when it releases next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!