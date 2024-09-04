Dragon Ball Daima Announces Special Extended Premiere

The first episode of Dragon Ball Daima is going to be a little more meaty than the rest of its season.

On October 11th, Dragon Ball Daima will premiere as one of the final works from franchise creator Akira Toriyama. Taking place between the death of Kid Buu and the beginning of Dragon Ball Super, the anime series will see Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters becoming "mini" versions of themselves. To help create an impact on the anime world, Daima has announced that its first episode will be a "special extended premiere" that will feature far more material than the following episodes. With Son Goku hitting the universe alongside the Supreme Kai and some new allies, the television series might just be the biggest arrival of the fall anime season.

Recently, Dragon Ball Daima revealed a new trailer that unveiled some surprising elements of the upcoming anime series. The "Dark Demon Dimension" has long been a major element in the spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Acting as the homeland for the Majin Buu Saga villain, Dabura, the locale hasn't been featured in the main continuity. This fact is about to change as the latest trailer features the demonic environment, leaving many Dragon Ball fans wondering if Daima was Akira Toyirama's way of blending together elements from both Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Heroes.

Daima's Extended Debut

The first episode of the series will be ten minutes longer than the other installments of Dragon Ball Daima. While no streaming service has been confirmed for the shonen's arrival, it seems like a safe bet that a platform will house the next chapter of the Z-Fighters on the small screen.

If you want to learn more about the premise of the upcoming sequel series that will age down the Z-Fighters, here's an official description for Dragon Ball Daima, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

