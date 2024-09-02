Dragon Ball Daima Release Date Announced

Dragon Ball Daima has finally set a release date for its premiere this Fall. Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime set in the Dragon Ball universe as part of the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga. This new anime will feature a new form of Goku taking on all sorts of brand new adventures never seen in the franchise before. While there are still many questions about what fans could expect to see in this brand new series, there are no more questions about when exactly Dragon Ball Daima will finally premiere in Japan.

As reported by Mantan Web, Fuji Television has announced that Dragon Ball Daima will begin its broadcast in Japan on Friday, October 11th at 11:40PM JST (as part of a launch for a new late night block). The first episode of the series will feature an extra ten minutes, but it has yet to be announced what the international release plans (and potential streaming platforms it will be available with) for the new anime are as of the time of this publication. But now Dragon Ball fans have a date on their calendars to mark for the Fall 2024 anime season.

Dragon Ball Daima Release Date

Dragon Ball Daima will be premiering on October 11th in Japan, but has yet to reveal its international plans or release platforms as of the time of this publication. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama’s designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima‘s voice cast announced so far (with an English dub release currently unconfirmed as well). Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such before his passing:

“Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”

