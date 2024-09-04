Dragon Ball Daima Reveals New Poster, Cast Additions

Dragon Ball Daima is only a month away from its premiere, and the anime is celebrate with the reveal of a new poster and voice cast additions. Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime series helping to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama's original Dragon Ball manga first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This new anime will feature a story crafted by the late creator, and it will tackle things not seen in the other anime or manga releases thus far. And we'll finally get to see it all in action later this Fall.

Dragon Ball Daima has shared a major update ahead of the anime's premiere next month, and with it confirmed new additions to the cast. Joining the previously announced Masako Nozawa as Goku, are new additions Yumiko Kobayashi as Supreme Kai (Mini), Koki Uchiyama as new character Glorio, and Fairouz Ai as new character Panzy (who was previously just known as the "Masked Majin"). You can see all of the new characters below in their full glory with the latest poster for Dragon Ball Daima. Check it out:

(Photo: Poster for Dragon Ball Daima - Shueisha / Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima Release Date

Dragon Ball Daima will be premiering on October 11th in Japan, but has yet to reveal its international plans or release platforms as of the time of this publication. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Goku, and is joined alongside Yumiko Kobayashi as Supreme Kai (Mini), Koki Uchiyama as Glorio, and Fairouz Ai as Panzy. An English dub for the anime has yet to be announced as of this time either. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such before his passing, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."