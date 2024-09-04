Dragon Ball Daima Releases New Trailer Ahead of Premiere

Dragon Ball Daima will be hitting screens next month, and has debuted a new trailer ahead of the anime's big premiere! Dragon Ball will be kicking off the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama's original Dragon Ball manga hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a wave of new projects, and one of these is a brand new anime series featuring a new story not seen in any previous anime or manga releases. Featuring the late Akira Toriyama's character and story designs, fans have been excited to see this next big entry in the franchise.

While Dragon Ball Daima has been fairly elusive for the year thus far, that's all changing now as the anime is readying for its full release later this October. Dragon Ball Daima has released a full trailer showing off some of the new characters, voices, and action fans will get to see in the upcoming anime. To get a better idea of how this new anime looks in motion (along with a new look at Super Saiyan Goku Mini as well), you can check out the newest trailer released for Dragon Ball Daima below:

Dragon Ball Daima Release Date

Dragon Ball Daima will be premiering on October 11th in Japan, but has yet to reveal its international plans or release platforms as of the time of this publication. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima's voice cast announced so far (with an English dub release currently unconfirmed as well). Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such before his passing:

"Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."