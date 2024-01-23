Dragon Ball Daima's Special Event Will Stream Online

Dragon Ball Daima will be revealing some new information during a special panel as part of the upcoming Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event, and it's been announced that the panel will be available for viewing soon after it takes place! Dragon Ball Daima will be making its debut around the world some time later this Fall, and fans have been anxious to find out new information about the upcoming anime. Following its surprise announcement last year, Dragon Ball Daima has been very light in terms of concrete updates as for what to expect or when to expect the new series.

With Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2024 coming later this month, it was announced that Toei Animation would be providing some exclusive updates for Dragon Ball Daima with a panel during the January 27-28 weekend. But unfortunately, this panel will not be streaming live and will only be available for those in attendance. Thankfully, Dragon Ball has announced that an archive of the panel will be one of the streams available with Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour's official YouTube channel after it ends. Check out the announcement of the archive videos below.

Dragon Ball Daima 2024 Update Coming Soon

While this panel won't be streaming live, thankfully it will be available to watch at some point following the event. Precise release timing has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, but Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour teases what's coming from the panel as such, "Dragon Ball Executive Producer Akio Iyoku will make a guest appearance at the Dragon Ball Special Panel! Mr. Iyoku will share behind-the-scenes tidbits about the making of the Dragon Ball Daima anime, which is scheduled for release in Fall 2024, as well as other exclusive info. New artwork by Akira Toriyama himself will also be displayed, so don't miss it!"

Dragon Ball Daima is currently scheduled for a release later this Fall. Akira Toriyama provided the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts. Masako Nozawa will be voicing Goku as the first confirmed member of the cast.

Are you hoping to check out the Dragon Ball Daima panel? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!