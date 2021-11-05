Thundercat Performs “Dragon Ball Durag” On The Late Show: Watch

The Shonen franchise of Dragon Ball has found itself appearing in some wild avenues outside of the world of anime, with Goku set to return to the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Day Parade later this month and various athletes honoring the anime franchise on the field time and time again. This week, the musician Thundercat took the stage of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform a song revolving around Goku and his fellow Z Fighters in the hilarious “Dragon Ball Durag” which first hit the scene in 2020 via a music video released by the singer on Youtube.

Thundercat hit the music scene as a member of the band Suicidal Tendencies, eventually striking off on his own and winning a Grammy for his album, “To Pimp A Butterfly,” In creating this original album, he worked with producer Flying Lotus, who recently supplied the soundtrack for the original Netflix anime series of Yasuke. In his hilarious song, Dragon Ball Durag, the musician attempts to pick up women using his attire that is laden with images of the Z Fighters, as seen in the hilarious music video of the same name. Performing the single on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Thundercat has once again introduced anime to mediums outside of its own.

The Official Twitter Account for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert shared the performance by Thundercat which took place earlier this week, highlighting the Shonen franchise that has easily remained one of the biggest anime series the world over as Dragon Ball Super continues:

https://twitter.com/colbertlateshow/status/1456118592290766848?s=20

While fans are still left wondering as to when Dragon Ball Super’s television series will return, the Shonen franchise is set to return to theaters next year with its next movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Focusing on the return of the Red Ribbon Army, the movie is set to bring more of a focus on the likes of Pan, Piccolo, Krillin, and many other members of the Shonen series. With the manga continuing to tell the story of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, Akira Toriyama’s anime franchise isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

What do you think of this hilarious Dragon Ball-themed tune? What predictions do you have for Super Hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.